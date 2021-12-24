5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kate Winslet

This Sunday – May 30 – the drama series comes to an end ‘Mare of Easttown’ from HBO. The well-known Titanic actress, Kate Winslet, stars in this miniseries in which she plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder at a difficult time in her life. That is why here we show you five things that you probably did not know about her.

He has been married 3 times

In 1998, Winslet married English film director Jim Threapleton., from whom he divorced in 2001. His second marriage came In 2003, the Titanic actress married the film director, Sam Mendes, and they separated in 2010. Her current husband is Ned Rocknroll, nephew of the Virgin firm mogul, whom he married in 2012.

The actress has 3 children, Mia Honey (15), with Jim Threapleton; Joe Alfie (12), with fellow filmmaker Sam Mendes, and Bear Blaze (2), with Rocknroll.

Got a grammy award

In 2000, Kate Winslet was awarded a Grammy, along with Graham Greene and Wynton Marsalis, in the category ‘Best Narrated Album for Children’ by ‘Listen to the Storyteller’.

He was about to star in Match Point

The actress was considered to star Match point of Woody Allen, however, She decided to retire at the last minute because she wanted to spend more time with her son. Scarlett Johansson ended up playing her role.

He asked GQ magazine to apologize for altering his photos

In 2003, The actress asked GQ magazine to publicly apologize for photoshopped photos without her consent. At this time, Winslet’s agent told BBC News that the star had approved the original photos, but was never consulted about the digital changes.

In 2015, the actress signed a contract with L’Oréal in which It included clauses that required the campaign images to be free of any additional editing.

Missed the premiere of Titanic

The actress missed the premiere of Titanic in 1997 because she attended the London funeral of her close friend and first boyfriend, Stephen Tredre, who died of bone cancer.