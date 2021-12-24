5 Christmas movies … that aren’t about Christmas

Among so many Christmas carols and old poinsettias, many get fed up with Christmas ahead of time, that is why BiobioChile recommends five films that, although they happen at Christmas, do not tell you about this holiday.

In every family there is at least one person who He does not look like a staunch fan to these dates marked by Christmas magic. And it is that, hearing Christmas carols and seeing millions of films on the bill that speak of the “true meaning of Christmas” may more than excite, leave them bitter.

Many may be sick of My poor angel, Santa Clausula, The Grinch and so many others. That is why in order not to kill 100% these dates, BiobioChile He shares five movies that happen at Christmas … but they don’t focus on the party per se.

1.- Hard to Kill (John McTiernan, 1988)

Do we agree that the best Christmas movie of all time is ‘Tough to Kill’? – Luis Carlos Ávila R (@benditoavila) December 22, 2021

Classic of classics. The film is one of the great references of action movies and is the favorite of many. Tape is one of the most popular of Bruce Willis and ended in a saga of five parts. The film centers on police officer John McClane (Willis) who gets caught up in a terrorist group’s invasion of a building, where they take people hostage.

So, you might think, what is Christmas about this? although many forget that little detail, McClane and everyone in the building are coming to the scene because a Christmas party is taking place.. In fact, in many fight scenes you can see the decoration of the holidays.

Tape is available on Star +.

2.- Iron Man 3 (Shane Black, 2013)

Watching Iron Man 3 I realized that JARVIS has its own Christmas stocking 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/XBs3DbrEIa – Margvel 🏹 (@_Margvel) December 25, 2019

Like the previous one, the story does not talk about Christmas, but it happens in the middle of the holidays. It all begins with a memory of New Year’s Eve in 1999, when Tony Stark refuses to participate in a regenerative experiment dubbed Extremis. 13 years later, the ghost of that project comes to ruin his Christmas with his girlfriend, Virginia Potts.

Disney + He has Marvel production on his grill.

3.- Rocky IV (Sylvester Stallone, 1985)

There is no better Christmas movie than Rocky IV … pic.twitter.com/0JAgaOqCUX – Romina Chacón (@bubblegunnogum) December 26, 2020

Many believe that the least Christmas movie about Christmas is Hard to Killbut that’s because They still don’t realize Rocky’s Christmas party in Rocky IV.

In the film, Rocky Balboa hopes to retire from the world of boxing when Iván Drago emerges as the new promise. Although Rocky is not interested in fighting the Russian, his friend Apollo Creed challenges Drago to an exhibition fight for the love of the American country. But nevertheless, Apollo not only loses the battle, but also his life in the ring.

Angered by Drago’s indifference to Creed’s death, Rocky agrees to fight the Russian in the Soviet Union to avenge his friend on Christmas Day. After that battle, the wrestler wishes his son happy holidays on television.

4.- While you were sleeping (Jon Turteltaub, 1995)

Christmas. What are you doing that you are not watching While You Sleep? pic.twitter.com/azPOWcYtjw – Elena Garvi (@Elegarvi) December 13, 2021

If there are too many action movies, we leave you a classic of romance. The Sanda Bullock film unfolds entirely during Christmas, beginning with a lone Chicago subway employee named Lucy Eleanor, who has no one to spend the holidays with.

The woman has a platonic love: a man she sees every day on the subway, which, according to the girl, she only needs to look. But nevertheless, Lucy saves her love from being run over by a train on Christmas Eve. After this, he ends up in a lot of entanglements with her pretending to be the man’s partner and falling in love with his brother.

Disney + has the movie romantic in their catalog.

5.- Eyes wide closed (Stanley Kubrick, 1999)

Eyes Wide Shut is a Christmas movie https://t.co/o1etdZxxQ8 – J (@joaquinurrutia) December 22, 2019

Doctor Bill (Tom Cruise) and his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), chat about their sexual fantasies, with both playing around infidelity. In that, Alice confesses to her husband a fantasy that she has, which prompts Bill to pursue his own wishes in a series of encounters around New York City on Christmas Eve.

In the end, the doctor goes through the comedy, the reflection until the mystery, when he comes face to face with a secret society.

Tape can be seen on HBO Max streaming.

Special mentions

If you like heroes who must fight even on these dates, you may consider watching too Batman Returns by Tim Burton, released in 1992. The director has a taste for darkness and Christmas visible in many of his films such as The Young Scissorhands or Nightmare Before Christmas.

Another may be the horror classic from the ’80s, Gremlins by Joe Dante, which shows how a sweet gift obtained at the last minute can end up attacking an entire town for the simple fact of not following instructions.