3 movies to start your weekend pounding on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 action movies who recently arrived at Netflix and that are ideal to enjoy on the edge of the seat:

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

2019 action movie now available at Netflix. “Action movie titans Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham take on Idris Elba in this high-octane extension of the hit series,” anticipates the film’s synopsis.

The fast-paced action film was directed by David Leitch and stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan and Helen Mirren, among others. It lasts 136 minutes.

Spider Man

The furore over the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘it doesn’t stop and Netflix he joined the phenomenon by adding several movies of the arachnid to his catalog. “After being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, the shy Peter Parker is given superpowers to fight injustice and face a vengeful supervillain,” says the synopsis of the film, the first in the saga in which Tobey Maguire played Tobey Maguire. Spider-man.

The film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco, Rosemary Harris, Cliff Robertson, and JK Simmons, among others. It lasts 121 minutes.

200 meters

2020 movie now available at Netflix. “A wall of separation separates him from his family. With entry banned on a technicality, a Palestinian will stop at nothing to reunite with his injured son,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The film was directed by Ameen Nayfeh and stars Ali Suliman, Anna Unterberger, Motaz Malhees, Lana Zreik, Gassan Abbas, Nabil Al Raee and Mahmoud Abu Eita, among others. It lasts for 96 minutes.