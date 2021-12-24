10 Stylish Western Movies You Must See If You Liked “The Harder They Fall.”

The western genre has a long history in film. From the original and hyperpopular era of the first Hollywood to the experimental years of the mid-20th century, passing through the modern revisionist period of today, it has been a constant on the cinema screens around the world since the birth of the medium.

With the recent success of Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall continues the tradition of stylish and non-traditional western movies. In a genre that has been exploited so frequently over the years, it is difficult to produce something that feels fresh and original. However, there have been many movies over the years that have tried, and often succeeded, with great success.

10 Django perfected the exploitative / western genre

Sergio Corbucci’s masterpiece, Django In 1966, not only did he blow the doors open to what could be done in a western, but he did it with such a degree of violence and style that it remains unmatched to this day. Showing audiences how great westerns could be made outside of the United States, it also offered a completely different story from typical movies of its genre. As a result, Django It has become one of the most influential films of its genre.

The shootouts are explosive and exaggerated, the main character is stoic and unbeatable, and everything seems to be covered in a layer of sand and dirt. It’s a movie that takes the hackneyed tropes of Western movies and puts them through the lens of Italian exploitation cinema, and the world is a better place for it.

9 the Quick and the Dead is the western that only Sam Raimi could do

Fresh out of the direction of the iconic The army of darknessSam Raimi brought his signature style to the realm of Western cinema. The result was a very energetic and exciting film, with a comic book look, which was very satisfying to the fans. This is a fast-paced, action-packed adventure that focuses on the world of western dueling competitions, where you have to live or die. The Quick and the Dead is a film that guarantees that audiences will be on the edge of their seats.

With the visual style that he had perfected in the series Evil dead , Raimi offers something that feels genuinely different from any other western. It may be a pastiche and homage to many of the genre’s tropes, but it does it in a way that feels vibrant and never stale.

8 Hannie Caulder brought something new to the genre

Even if Hannie caulder, from 1971, it was not the first western with a female protagonist (as claimed), it was the first to be stark and in line with the rebirth of exploitation that the genre was experiencing at that time. With a career-defining performance by Raquel Welch, this is an underrated and unapologetic gem.

Hannie caulder, a tough and dirty revenge thriller, was a huge influence on the series Kill bill by Quentin Tarantino. He did a lot for the continuation of the new sentiment of western cinema, as well as for the depictions of women on screen.

7 The Sukiyaki Western Django is a crazy love letter to the genre

This 2007 western by Takashi Miike features all the crazy, explosive action and violence audiences have come to expect from the director, while serving as a true tribute to the genre. With an impressive cast, including Quentin Tarantino himself, it is a fun and often bizarre game seen through the lens of the beloved Japanese filmmaker.

Few directors today work as uniquely as Miike. Only he could have managed to do something so “out of the ordinary” as the Sukiyaki Western Django. It’s unlike any other western movie you’ve seen, and it’s worth a look if you’re looking for something different.

6 If you meet Sartana pray for your death cemented the trend of violent spaghetti-westerns

Following in the footsteps of Sergio Leone and Sergio Corbucci, Italian filmmakers quickly began to develop the Spaghetti-Western genre following the monumental success of Italian-made Westerns abroad. The most successful film (and, eventually, the franchise) of these imitators is undoubtedly Gianfranco Parolini’s first film, Sartana .

Hyper-cold, violent, and relentless, this movie is one of the most exhilarating rides through the burgeoning genre. Although the “man with no name” trope would eventually wear out in later years, in this movie it still feels fresh and fun. It places the title character as one of the most iconic protagonists in western history.

5 Dead Man has two Hollywood legends at work in their prime

Directed by one of the undisputed masters of independent cinema, Jim Jarmusch, and featuring an incredible portrayal of Johnny Depp, Dead man it’s a psychedelic western dream that keeps audiences trapped from start to finish. With phenomenal photography and a weird, haunting feel, it’s as bizarre as it is groundbreaking.

Often cited as the cornerstone of their careers, this movie has to be experienced to be believed. Seeing Dead manIt’s easy to see why both Jarmusch and Depp have remained highly respected in the years since their release.

4 The Mole is an acid-filled nightmare like no other

Alejandro Jodorowsky is known to film fans around the world for his strange, surreal and often shocking images. The Jodorowsky’s first western, The mole, mixes psychedelia with genre and presents something completely unique. Nothing like it has been seen before or after.

This movie is not for everyone. However, his art and influence are indisputable. A truly remarkable work of film, which paved the way for an entire movement of avant-garde filmmakers in the years that followed.

3 Django Unchained is the pinnacle of the modern revisionist western

Quentin Tarantino’s cherished tribute to the western genre (and to the Italian film series Django ) is generally regarded as one of his best works. The culmination of a career that has made reference and homage to the genre for decades, until its premiere, Django Unchained It was an obvious and masterfully crafted move for the iconic director.

There are few films, and even fewer filmmakers, who can mix exploitation cinema with production values ​​as high as those seen in Django Triggered. The public has enjoyed a piece of cinema that manages to portray the best elements of all of Tarantino’s favorite western films, while managing to feel unique and, above all, very accomplished.

2 The good, the bad and the ugly are still as vibrant and essential as ever

Possibly the most influential western film of all time, the latest chapter in Sergio Leone’s Dollar Trilogy pushed the genre to new heights and reinvigorated interest in it around the world. Gone were the safe and saccharine westerns of yesteryear. A new beast has arrived in town, and it’s violent, unforgiving, unapologetic, and Italian.

the good, the bad and the ugly it’s still fresh and exciting, even after countless viewings. It is an epic with a perfect rhythm that manages to thrill and intrigue. With cinematic techniques that inspired generations of copycats, the original remains one of the best.

1 Once Upon a Time in the West is the best Western movie ever made

Sergio Leone did not settle for just making a single western movie, he did five. Yet none would be as universally acclaimed (for all its many, many merits) as Once upon a time in the West. The perfect culmination of all that Leone had learned and developed throughout his career, it is an indisputable masterpiece.

Once Upon a Time in the West Not only is it considered the best western movie in history, but many argue that it is the best movie of all time , something that is difficult to discuss. Despite its epic duration, it manages to hold the public’s attention with an iron force, making it an essential film for fans of the western genre and cinema in general.