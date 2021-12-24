10 new Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, HBO, Disney + and Amazon – Movies & TV

Comedies, fantasy, animation, adventures and above all the festive spirit of this time of year predominate in these ten feature films available on the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney + digital platforms.

1) “The boy who saved Christmas” (2021)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

With a great cast made up of Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, Sally Hawkins and Kristen Wiig; This fantastic adventure tells the origins of Santa Claus. Nikolas, an ordinary boy accompanied by his friend reindeer and his faithful pet mouse, embarks on a journey to find his father, who has set out in search of Elfhelm, the legendary elven village. It is directed by Gil Kenan (“Monster House”) and features stunning artwork, costumes, and special effects.

2) “The Christmas of the Rebel Mothers” (2017)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max

A crazy and entertaining comedy (for those over 16 years old) starring the trio of “El club de las Madres Rebeldes” (2016), Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hann Y Kristen bell. Amy, Karla and Kiki will try to maintain their composure when their respective mothers and grandmothers of their children pay them an unexpected visit during the Christmas holidays. The film, directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, also brings together Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines.

3) “How hard is love!” (2021)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

A romantic comedy starring Nina Dobrev Y Jimmy O. Yang, which presents the difficulties of love in times of dating apps. The film, directed by the Costa Rican Hernan Jimenez, presents a girl from Los Angeles with no luck in love who meets the perfect boy in an app and decides to cross the country to surprise him at Christmas. But she is even more shocked when she discovers that she was tricked.

4) “Operation Merry Christmas: the scam of the elves” (2021)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

This Mexican action comedy, directed by Alonso Iniguez, follows three pickpockets who aim to deliver the biggest hit of their lives at Christmas. But, the plan is foiled when Santa orders them to find three precious gifts or they will have to face the consequences. The cast is made up of Diana Bovio, Cesar Rodriguez, Y Paco Rueda.

5) “My sweet and poor little angel” (2021)

Where do I see it ?: Disney +

A renewed version of the Christmas classic “My poor little angel”, directed by Dan mazer. Archie Yates He plays Max Mercer, a 10-year-old boy who is left alone at home by accident when his family travels to Japan. A neighboring couple will attempt to enter the house to retrieve a priceless relic, but Max will have his arsenal of traps ready. The film, in which they also participate Ellie kemper Y Rob delaney, features a nod to the McCallister family from the original saga.

6) “Klaus” (2019)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

This animated film for the whole family, directed by the Spanish Sergio Pablos, achieved an Oscar nomination and won the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. The plot follows Jasper, the worst student at the Royal Postal Academy, who is stranded on a frozen polar island where he discovers Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who makes handmade toys. The postman will seek to awaken a wave of generosity among the people of Smeerensburg.

7) “Christmas in Africa” ​​(2019)

Where do I see it ?: Netflix

Kristin davis (“Sex and the City”) stars in this romantic comedy that presents a rather atypical landscape for a Christmas film. Kate Conrad, a New Yorker whose second honeymoon is frustrated, but decides to venture out on safari to Zambia anyway. There he will meet a pilot, played by Rob lowe, with whom he rescues a baby elephant and is about to spend the holidays in contact with nature.

8) “Christmas canceled” (2021)

Where do I see it ?: HBO Max

This comedy, starring Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney and Janel Parish; It introduces Emma, ​​who is used to spending every Christmas with her dad. However, he finds that his father entered into a new love affair with his arch nemesis from school and embarks on a mission to separate the happy couple.

9) “Noelle” (2019)

Where do I see it ?: Disney +

What if Santa Claus decides to run away from his Christmas engagement? This family comedy, starring Anna kendrick Y Bill hader, presents us with the children of Kris Kringle and a conflict that must be resolved before the arrival of Christmas Eve.

10) “You are my home” (2020)

Where do I see it ?: Amazon Prime Video

The drama of families separated by the immigration policies of the United States is present in this film, starring the Chilean actor Christian of the Fountain, Alissa mylano Y Eva Ariel Binder. A girl is in the care of a heartbroken woman, who lost her own family over the Christmas season years ago. A charming, nonconformist man who does odd jobs will come into their lives.