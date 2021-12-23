Zoë Kravitz’s particular training to become the new Catwoman

The Batman is one of the most anticipated releases of the 2022. The new movie of the bat promises a lot, not only because of the interesting story that it has revealed in its advances, but also because of the characters that will be part of it, such as the thief par excellence Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman.

This iconic character was left in the hands of Zoë Kravitz and apparently so far, it will be vital in the plot. Recently the magazine Empire presented its new edition dedicated to the Matt Reeves film with two covers, one of Batman and another of Catwoman. Inside this post is exclusive material, such as an interview with Kravitz.

One of Empire’s exclusive images.

During the interview, the actress told how it was to put herself in a role that other great actresses have played such as Anne Hathaway in Dark knight rises, Michelle pfeiffer in Batman Returns or Julie Newmar in the series of 1960s Batman. Zoë also revealed a more than interesting detail related to her physical preparation. To find inspiration from Selina’s fighting style, watched cats and lions fight.

“We saw cats and lions and how they fight and we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size and Batman is so much stronger than me. What is my ability? This, be fast and complicated. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different types of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of dance-like feline movement.“, Detailed Zoë in Empire.

Kravitz’s sayings show that his character will not only be a white-collar thief, but will also be a relentless fighter. Both in the comics, animated series and even in the personifications of the cinema, Catwoman shows a fighting level that makes even Gotham’s strongest villains fear him. An interesting fact is that on the cover of Empire you can see that the new Selina Kyle maintains one of the characteristic weapons of the antiheroine, her whip.

The cover dedicated to Catwoman.

The batman hit theaters during the early days of March 2022.