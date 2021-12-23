Zendaya: Tom Holland and Zendaya fell in love even though the Spider-Man producer told them no | Present

Just a few weeks before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to make people talk, and not only because of their great performances in the film, but also because of the love that grows between them every day.

And it is that as many know, apparently the couple is in one of the best moments, because in recent days on the network the news has circulated that Holland wants to take a vacation from acting to focus on building a family, and even It is said that he already proposed to Zendaya.

Although the above remains on the air, the love they feel for each other is undeniable, and apparently that was noticed from the beginning by the producers of the Spider-Man film, as they asked them not to fall in love.

Regarding the above, it was the producer Amy pascal who revealed that initially it was she who warned famous actors not to fall in love.

In an interview with The New York TimesAmy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, confessed that she tried to advise Tom Holland and Zendaya on the possible consequences of bringing their romance from set to real life.

“I took Tom and Zendaya to a place, separately, when we first chose them and had a conversation. Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. It can complicate things, you know… And everyone ignored me ”, Pascal said.

Contrary to what many might think, the truth is that with her comment Amy did not have bad intentions in her warnings, on the contrary, she did it because throughout her career she has seen the history of previous couples in the tapes of Spider-man and they don’t end well at all.

And that’s exactly why she hoped that both Zendaya and Tom would take different paths, but despite all the warnings, they decided to continue their love and shout it from the rooftops.

