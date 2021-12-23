Yon de Luisa revealed that El Tri is looking for more Mexican Americans

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, commented in an interview for ‘TUDN’ the work that is being done to attract Mexican-American talent that can be incorporated into the National Teams, and praised the intentions of increasing the number of players who meet this characteristic.

“It is a subject of Gerardo Torrado, I would allow him to answer it, what if I can talk is that since Gerardo’s arrival there has been a group of viewers established in the United States who help us to attract top Mexican-American talent, we are also aware of players with a Mexican passport who are in MLS and who have reached youth teams and the senior team, so much so that we have already had cases of young players who have decided to leave the North American team and have decided on the mexican“.

Marcelo Flores is a clear example but with Canada, since he was born in that country, and he came to the subject when De Luisa spoke about the debut of the also Arsenal player, whom he already recognizes as a footballer of the Tri.

“For us he is already a player of the National Team and he gave an extraordinary example of what he can do in the Revelations Cup in Celaya, where he won a title looking not only for the title, it was necessary to prepare that group of work and young people that are beginning to become reality “.

