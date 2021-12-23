Without My Poor Little Angel? This will be the Christmas programming on open TV channels

Christmas is approaching and, with this, the main open TV channels are already preparing special programming for December 24 and 25, especially focused on children, according to the page 7.

TVN

The state channel will start with its special programming on the night of the 24th when, after the central newscast, they broadcast Shrek forever the fourth installment of the popular animated saga.

Already on the morning of the 25th, at 10:30 am, the film will be broadcast Liar Liar, starring Jim Carrey.

Then after noon, at 12:20, the celebration “United at Christmas” will be broadcast, an event that will include the participation of the Fundación de Orquestas Juveniles e Infantiles de Chile (FOJI).

In prime time they will put the romantic movie Rest (2006), co-starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black.

Mega

At the moment, it is only known that in the prime time Friday they will broadcast Jumanji. About the rest of the hours, they have not yet communicated.

CHV

The Christmas special will begin on the afternoon of the 24th, at 3:30 p.m., with two classic films that are The Ghostbusters I and II. Then will go Pass word, the central newscast and, in the prime, a humorous special.

For the morning of the 25th, a children’s special is planned that will include an episode of SpongeBob, and then see the premiere of the Christmas movie The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas.

In the afternoon, the mouse ribbon will be on screen, Stuart Little, and then They are like children II (2013), which has among its protagonists Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek.

Channel 13

The Christmas programming will begin on Friday’s prime, with the broadcast of the animated film Moana (2016), animated film starring a young Polynesian who embarks on an adventure across the seas.

This year, due to differences with its ally Fox-Disney, the channel will not broadcast a classic of the house: the first two tapes of My poor angel.

On Saturday, they will broadcast the films North Pole (9:30 am) and The jewel of the family (11:00), to resume the usual programming during the afternoon.