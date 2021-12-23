With Tabe at SLP, announce support at Pensil

In the absence Mauricio Tabe in the colony Pensil North, after the explosion of a house, versions refer that the mayor of Miguel Hidalgo would meet at a wedding in San Luis Potosi. Meanwhile, his administration offers support to the victims.

According to the newspaper Reforma, the mayor and member of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX) would be attending the golfer’s wedding Santiago Gaviño in San Luis Potosi.

While in the same event it is also Santiago Taboada, mayor of the Benito Juarez, who this Thursday met in that state with the PAN state deputy Ruben Guajardo Barrera, as announced by the legislator on his Twitter.

Even Taboada, also a member of UNACDMX, was denounced by a group of residents of Benito Juárez for abandoning work before the Comptroller, also requesting a sanction and that the days of absence be deducted.

While Tabe has conducted some telephone interviews in the framework of the incident in the North Pensil, in addition to some messages through his Twitter account, while only on Thursday, a day after he went with the UNACDMX to the campus of Saint Lazarus, sent a letter to the federal Chamber of Deputies reiterating its request for Miguel Hidalgo to receive more resources for public works, which it plans to allocate to the replacement of the drainage and the drinking water network, as well as the renovation of schools and public markets.

Santiago Gaviño, in addition to being a golfer and restaurant entrepreneur, is the cousin of fellow businessman Juan Carlos Valladares, husband of former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete.

About the crisis

Meanwhile, the Tabe administration dealt with the crisis due to the explosion of a house due to the accumulation of LP gas through the Director of Social Development, Alessandra Rojo de la Vega; the Director of Legal and Government, César Garrido, as well as the holders of Citizen Participation, Citizen Security, Social Development, Urban Services, Works and Civil Protection.

In this framework, the mayor announced through a statement that the administration under his charge will be in charge of the funeral expenses of Marlén, the only fatality left by the explosion and subsequent collapse of the neighborhood in Miguel Hidalgo.

Similarly, personnel from the demarcation work to remove debris in the “zero zone”, as well as to restore the electrical lighting service, which was affected after the blast.

Likewise, along with the review of neighboring homes to rule out more risks or impacts, in conjunction with the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the CDMX, the Mayor’s Office installed a collection center at Deportivo José María Morelos y Pavón, where they will receive cots or mattresses, blankets, canned food, personal and menstrual hygiene products, clothing in good condition and bottled water.