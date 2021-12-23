Will Smith trains with Miami Dolphins and challenges Tua Tagovailoa

Miami dolphins is living a very good moment in this stretch of the 2021 season of the National Football League (NFL), with a good streak of six consecutive victories and with the quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as a figure, something that was used by the actor Will Smith.

The Florida franchise has not lost any game since last October 31, when they lost 11-26 to Buffalo bills, and is in contention for a spot in the wild card round, with a record of seven wins and seven losses, in third place in the Eastern Division in the American Conference.

A nice present from the Dolphins, who they agreed to receive Smith, star of movies like I am Legend and Independence Day, for document your experience as an NFL player on his YouTube channel, for the series Best Shape of My Life.

Tua Tagovailoa in action for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets (Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)

Will Smith challenges Tua Tagovailoa in Dolphins practice



In the clip, which lasts just over seven minutes, the actor and singer can be seen entering the team’s facilities, where he met with him. quarterback and with Dave puloka, the premier strength and conditioning coach, to submit to the challenge.

“It was an interesting idea, working for performance rather than aesthetics; it’s a really different concept.”said Smith, who not only underwent physical exercises, but also on the field, where he challenged Tua to throw the ball over the Dolphins shield. How I finish?