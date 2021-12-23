Will Smith biography: Will Smith borrowed 9,000 euros from a drug dealer

EC Thursday, 25 November 2021, 17:22



Will Smith has just released his biography, a book titled Will in which the 53-year-old actor reveals the most rugged passages of his life without censorship. In Spain, it will go on sale on December 1, but shocking details are already known, especially after the revelations made by the artist in an interview with his colleague Idris Elba at the Savoy Theater in London.

Among the secrets that have come to light is Smith’s relationship with drug trafficking. Apparently, at a time in his life when he was already known as a rapper, he had financial problems, he turned to a trafficker for help. He asked for 9,000 euros. The destination of that money was to pay off his debt with the Treasury, which he had acquired for “not paying taxes for two and a half years,” he revealed.

Things did not go particularly well for him. I had to sell everything. My house, my four cars and two motorcycles ». The actor has acknowledged that he was “completely bankrupt and I borrowed $ 10,000 from a friend who is a drug dealer and supplier of pharmaceutical products without a prescription,” he explained.