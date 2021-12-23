Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Porsche 911 in ‘Two Rebel Cops’ up for auction

Without a doubt the film ‘Two rebel policemen’ (1995), directed by filmmaker Michael Bay and starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has become a classic of action movies. A film that received good reviews for its mix of humor-action, in addition to grossing more than 140 million dollars. It was the perfect film to elevate Will Smith to stardom, who a few years earlier gained great popularity in the series ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’.

In that film, the fast-paced action scenes stood out, in which Will Smith always showed off his skills as a Miami police detective. He was accompanied by a spectacular sports car: a Porsche 911 Turbo.

Well, now, that Porsche 911 Turbo, who was owned by Michael Bay until 2005, it’s going to auction and with only 55,000 kilometers. In fact, this unit corresponds to one of the 350 that were manufactured for the US market in 1994.

The Porsche 911 Will Smith drove in ‘Two Rebel Cops’ Mecum Auctions

In addition, this impressive sports car has an engine of ¡aúpa! Neither more nor less than the famous 360 hp 3.6-liter turbo boxer six-cylinder engine.

This Porsche 911 Turbo from the movie ‘Two Rebel Policemen’ will go up for auction between January 6 and 16, 2022 at an event that will take place in Florida (United States).