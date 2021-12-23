Why Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globes and Scarlett Johansson has called for his boycott: what is happening?

Things are changing -finally-, and also in the mecca of cinema. Social changes are reaching deep at all levels, and have also come to upset the foundations of an industry that until now seemed untouchable. And if the Oscars have already changed their requirements to include diversity criteria, now it’s the turn of the Golden Globes.

Historically, movie awards They have not only served to launch careers to stardom, but also to publicize the work of so many professionals and encourage the public to attend theaters. But in recent years, the organizations charged with awarding the not be sufficiently representative and plural. The lack of racial and sexual diversity among the members of the jury was later reflected in the awardees, raising blisters and vindictive speeches.

The case has been especially bloody in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization in charge of organizing the Golden Globes and that, according to an investigation published in Los Angeles Times, does not have among its 90 people from 55 countries to no black person. All of this has led Hollywood to stop supporting these awards until they are made. profound changes that make it possible to correct these historical errors, something the HFPA has promised to do in the next 18 months.

CHAIN ​​REACTION

And since we already know that in this industry they are very “politically correct”, a chain reaction has begun that began with the NBC network, which has broadcast the gala since 1996, initiating a boycott refusing to broadcast the gala. A decision that has been supported and applauded by executives from platforms such as Netflix or Amazon and studios such as Warner Media.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to significant reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. Therefore, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes.” , declared in a press release the North American chain, thus establishing a period of 18 months for the association to make changes in its structure.

The next to join the boycott initiative was Tom Cruise, who in protest decided last night return in a box the three Golden Globes that he has won throughout his career for Born on July 4th (1990), Jerry maguire (1997) and Magnolia (2000).

Who else has joined? Scarlett Johansson has issued a statement calling on the entertainment community to avoid participating in HFPA sponsored events. “As an actress promoting a movie, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing Sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members bordering on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in your lectures. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to gain momentum for recognition from the Academy, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time for us to move away from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole, “declared the interpreter to Variety.

Racism, sexism and bullying are the three main accusations facing the organization of the Golden Globes. Mark Ruffalo, one of the actors who won an award in the last edition for his role in The undeniable truth, is not proud to have received the award: “It is very disheartening to observe that the HFPA, which has gained prestige and benefited generously from its collaboration with filmmakers and interpreters, is resisting the change that is being asked of them by many of the groups that have been disenfranchised by their culture based on secrets and exclusion “, has explained to Deadline.

