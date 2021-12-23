Why Henry Cavill’s growls in the Witcher have become an obsession (we love them but we hate them)

It is the most immediate solution for a genre series (fantastic, in this case) to go beyond its usual audience to

reach the masses: put in front of an actor so tremendously sexy that he makes swallow monsters, time jumps or magic spells without blinking. The use of Henry Cavill, we verified in its first season, made The Witcher triumph beyond its natural borders: impossible to resist such an accumulation of angles, muscles and growls, accompanied by a chilling cavernous voice. All very well, but those of us who came to The Witcher through the books of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski have our truth: our Geralt of Rivia had to have been Mads Mikkelsen and Yennefer should never have been played by a

unknown twentysomething with the look of a slaughtered ram (sorry, Anya Chalotra). We deserved much more charisma, an actress with power like Eva Green, for example.

The second season of The Witcher pulls, but less, the eroticism of the leading couple: the bathtubs are over. The scenes of

sex have disappeared almost entirely of the footage and the camera recreates the magical bodies only twice: a few minutes that become very long (and ridiculous) on Yennefer’s exaggerated neckline and a few seconds that become very short on Dandelion’s naked torso (Joey Batey), the troubadour. What we have left, that is non-negotiable, is the legendary paucity of Geralt de Rivia, whose

imposing physique it excuses him from even speaking. A grunt, that grunt, is enough for us to sign all the bearer checks you require. We confirm: it is a sound frequency that touches the grain, but that poses a mortal danger for the usual male population. To enjoy the grunts of a man like a rib cage like a big mountain is one thing and to bear that the gentlemen we have at home respond with grunts is another. Let the example of The Witcher not spread: in real life, we prefer that they speak to us with the whole dictionary.

We insist: the second installment of The Witcher does not resort to crushes and bodies, but it does not lack everything else. The monsters are more impressive, the intrigues more intriguing, and the action more interesting. It is raised again that normal can be monstrous and vice versa and how the lethality of men has nothing to fear from other races in this universe, or from others. In addition, the most defining aspect of the saga is already decidedly pointed out, in addition to its literary quality: in reality, the adventures of Geralt de Rivia along those roads

full of monsters they are the clickbait of a plot powered by a group of memorable female characters.

It is witches, wizards, princesses and queens who apply their intelligence in a world in which they tend to rule with violence or for domination, and although this sexual division makes less and less sense in the 21st century, there are than to recognize Andrzej Sapkowski for the audacity of posing an epic of

powerfull women in a few years in which empowerment had not yet become a trend (the 90s). Whether you’re into the fantasy genre or not, reading Sapkowski can be as enjoyable as the vibrancy of Cavill’s growls. And in the last books of the saga, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, perhaps more.