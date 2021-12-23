Why didn’t Hollywood spare Val Kilmer his Batman, but George Clooney?

The operation of the industry and the sympathy of the public is curious. Two actors can screw it up in a similar way, with one coming out sunk but the other unscathed. If not, ask them Val kilmer already George Clooney.

One day you are one of the brightest stars in Hollywood, and the next your phone stops ringing forever. Top gun, Willow, The Doors, Heat… Fate seemed to have something better in store for Val kilmer. The world was in his hands. It is true that Kilmer was never a great interpreter, but for some reason he went through a good period of success. Something had to be liked by the public. In fact, the thing pointed to a long and successful career until the tape of Joel schumacher Batman Forever (nineteen ninety five).

It was going to be his definitive leap in quality. The springboard to the top. Little could he imagine that it was the worst decision of his career. Val kilmer He played the lead (Batman / Bruce Wayne) in this infamous adaptation of The Adventures of Bat Man. Someone had to pay for that disaster and the chosen one was none other than Kilmer. Despite multiple attempts to regain his status, the actor’s career ended on the humid streets of Gotham.

Years later, also under the command of Joel Schumacher, the good of George Clooney he repeated blunder. In fact, Batman & robin (1997) was even worse. He almost buried Batman. However, Clooney’s career has only grown from that moment on.

It may have been a matter of sympathy, charisma, or simply talent. However, it gives the feeling that someone was waiting for the ideal moment to get rid of Val Kilmer. Perhaps your career went further than physically desirable or that you lived on the wire. Be that as it may, the truth is that the industry and the public sentenced Val kilmer and they boosted George Clooney.