Why are there no police chases in Cyberpunk 2077? A CD Projekt developer clarifies that there were “technical limitations”

It has been a year since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but the effects of the previous one are still being felt the biggest launch of 2020 and one of the most relevant in recent years. CD Projekt recently reached an agreement to indemnify shareholders who filed a class action lawsuit against the company.

Now, the director of missions in Night City, has answered one of the questions asked during a streaming playing the title (you can hear his answer at 3:38:34). One user questioned Pawel Sasko about why there are no car and motorcycle chases by the police in the game. Although there are similar moments in certain sequences, it is not something that happens while we take a walk around the stage.





Sasko has explained that “not all open world games have these mechanics“He has exemplified works such as Sonic or Elden Ring, which have large stages, but do not have chases. The person in charge believes that these situations happen in franchises such as GTA or Watch Dogs, where it is common to be persecuted by security forces.

Sasko clarifies that “technical limitations” were the main reason why there were no police chases in Cyberpunk 2077. “I don’t have much to say, we just weren’t able to do it. It is not that we did not want to include it, there were several reasons that prevented us, “says the developer.

Right now the goal of CD Projekt is keep improving the experience in the futuristic play, as we await its release on next-gen consoles.