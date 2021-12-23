All the children of one of the most beautiful and perfect couples in the show, who are already separated, have grown a lot, but there is one who is the favorite son from Angelina Jolie.

It should be remembered that Shiloh He is trans and since he was little he prefers to be called John. Shiloh is a genderless name that works for both girls and boys. However, the biological son of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt he prefers to be called John. Each of the 6 has been discovering their own path, despite being children of 2 stars. Get to know them.

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and of the twins Knox Y Vivienne. It should be remembered that it was in September 2016 and, after 12 years of love, that the happy couple of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt he had to publicly announce the news of his divorce. It was the end of ‘Brangelina’. Immediately, there were fights, lawsuits and other problems for the custody of their children that, according to close sources, continue to this day.

However, each of the 6 children of the ex-marriage, since the adoption or birth, has been seen growing up and now they are all teenagers. Is the eldest Maddox who is studying at the university. He is the one who maintains a quite tense relationship with his father, probably because he is of legal age, since he does not have any established visitation regime.

Follow him Pax who will turn 18 at the end of this year. He will also become of age. Then the eldest daughters of the family are Zahara, who just turned 16 and Shiloh, who is the first biological daughter and is 15. They have both followed their mother’s style. In fact, when seen together at an event, you can see that they are the worthy successors of the basic and classic looks.

Finally, there are the youngest, who are the twins Knox Y Vivienne, who have already turned 13 in the last summer.

Who is Angelina Jolie’s favorite child?

It is curious, because truly Angelina Jolie He always shows his love and dedication to his 6 children alike. However, when discovering who he is favorite son, it seems there is.

Is about her first biological child that they had Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. It was the little Shiloh, who was born in 2006 in Namibia and from a very young age with a great personality has decided to change her gender. To such an extent that, as mentioned above, he prefers to be called John.

It is worth noting that each of them dazzles with their own style and in this way Angelina Jolie, as a mother, accepts and accompanies them all equally. Perhaps, relapse into assuring that one is the favorite son not the right thing to do.

“SOURCE: Harper´s Bazaar”

However, on some occasion she herself confessed that she was very close in the most difficult moments of her gender change and, therefore, probably the relationship became much closer than with the rest and they consider it the “favorite”.

Did you imagine how big all the children of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt?