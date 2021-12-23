WhatsApp Plus version update 18.70.0: changes

MEXICO.- WhatsApp Plus has more and more functions with the update version 18.70.0. What settingss change? We explain.

The latest WhatsApp Plus update removes the restriction for viral messages.

In the WhatsApp official app limits the forwarding of viral messages, with WhatsApp Plus 2021 18.70.0 Messages, photos, and other items can be forwarded to an unlimited number of contacts in one go. A feature that should be used responsibly.

They also applied improvements with hidden chats and no one will be able to see in the conversation list that we speak with a contact. WhatsApp Plus 2021 it also protects your access with a password.

The WhatsApp Plus update It includes anti-ban functions to avoid being detected, with which users would avoid risks.

How to update WhatsApp Plus?

You just have to open it and go to the setting. Subsequently, put “Update WhatsApp Plus” and follow the prompts on the screen to install the latest version.

What is the risk of using WhatsApp Plus?

There are risk that WhatsApp detect that an unofficial version is used and expel the user temporarily or permanently from the service.

What’s new with WhatsApp Plus 2021 18.70.0?

WhatsApp plus for Android can be downloaded via APK file. This application is not original from “Meta” and therefore will not be available on Google Play Store.