What were the worst video games of 2021?

Not everything was light in this 2021 in the world of video games and it is that they were released which were the worst premieres of the year so far and there were several, some extremely disappointing.

With great difference, eFootball He was the worst rated of all on the platform. This new idea of Konami offered the famous soccer game for free after the disappearance of Pro Evolution Soccer.

The big problem was that it came after FIFA 22 and it came out incomplete, without all the game modes, with terrible flaws like an invisible ball, terrible textures of the players; So much so that the world forgot him despite the apologies he offered Konami and the saving patches.

The biggest disappointment of the year by far was GTA Trilogy. This trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Vice city Y GTA III with a remastering that everyone expected of three titles that placed the franchise at the top.

The big problem is that many of the old errors remained and new ones appeared, Errors in the gameplay, problems when loading textures and graphical glitches were present and it ended up being a bitter memory of works of art. Rockstar He has tried to clean up his bug with updates and even free games.

To the list are added Wonderworld Balance, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Taxi Chaos, Of Bird and Cage, I Saw Black Clouds and Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace.

