What to see today on TV? Saturday, December 18, 2021 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Bravo River’

United States, 1959 (135 minutes). Director: Howard Hawks. Performers: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson.

A legendary Wild West title, Howard Hawks shoots one of the most surprising jobs of his long career, set within the walls of a small-town prison in which a sheriff locks up a dangerous outlaw, and relegates the action to a second plane, betting on focusing on the psychological profile of his worked characters. Exceptional performances, especially those of John Wayne and Dean Martin, for an unforgettable western that is one of the pinnacles of the genre.

15.30 / Four

‘Gladiator’

United States, 2000 (148 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Performers: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi.

After four long decades without the celluloid world dealing with the classical Roman era (protagonist on so many occasions with mythical titles such as Cleopatra, Spartacus or The fall of the Roman Empire), Russell Crowe starred in, in an outstanding job, this successful film, in which Ridley Scott recovered, after notorious failures such as Lieutenant O’Neill, his usual narrative pulse and his innate visual talent. Oscar for best film, actor, costume design, sound and special effects.

15.45 / The Sixth

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire . United States, 2005 (157 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Int .: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes.

Fourth fantasy of the famous magician created by JK Rowling. In this installment, directed in a darker tone by Mike Newell (Mona Lisa’s smile) Harry Potter moves through a world full of fear, suspense and darkness. Furthermore, he is chosen, under mysterious circumstances, as the representative of Hogwarts in the Triwizard Tournament. There he will compete against the best young magicians from all over Europe.

15.45 / Neox

‘Compulsive liar’

Roll, roll. United States, 1997 (83 minutes). Director: Tom Shadyac. Cast: Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Jennifer Tilly, Jason Bernard.

Telling the truth will bring a thousand headaches to the protagonist of this bland comedy shot as a vehicle to show off the gesticulating Jim Carrey. Very similar to the Bob Hope film 24 hours without lying, but with much less quality. However, it has its audience, and a lot.

17.28 / COSMO

‘The teachers of Saint-Denis’

La vie scolaire. France, 2019 (111 minutes). Directors: Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade. Performers: Zita Hanrot, Soufiane Guerrab, Alban Ivanov.

Effort, hope and self-improvement are the driving force behind this commercial (a good box office in French cinemas) with credibility, a comedy with social overtones starring a young teacher who begins to work as head of studies at a school in the suburbs of Paris. The person in charge of giving life to this interesting character is Zita Hanrot, winner of the César for best new actress for Fatima. The appointment is not lacking in its troubled students and its necessary lack of discipline. All peppered with his right and carefree doses of humor.

18.55 / Movistar Action

‘Damn bastards’

Inglourious Basterds. United States, 2009 (146 m.). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth.

Quentin Tarantino moves in his dual role as director and screenwriter to occupied France during WWII to narrate this outstanding action exercise, which follows a group of Jewish American soldiers on a mission to kill as many Nazis as they can. . Unmistakable Tarantino stamp (lots of action, violence and humor) and impressive role of Oscar winner Christoph Waltz for a review of the Italian film Quel maledetto treno blindato. Essential.

19.25 / COSMO

‘The last fortress’

The Last Castle. United Kingdom, 2001 (126 minutes). Director: Rod Lurie. Performers: Robert Redford, James Gandolfini, Mark Ruffalo.

Routine prison drama directed by Rod Lurie in which a military man with a brilliant career is confined in a maximum security prison after a court martial. There he will face the colonel who directs the criminal with a firm hand. A story a thousand times seen that was saved from falling into the purest oblivion thanks to the presence of two actors of the charisma of Robert Redford and James Gandolfini.

19.25 / Movistar Comedy

‘Babe, the brave little pig’

Babe, the gallant pig. United States-Australia, 1995 (91 minutes). Director: Chris Noonan. Performers: James Cromwell, Christine Cavanaugh, Miriam Margolyes, Hugo Weaving.

Nice and well-shot comedy that tells the life of a pig determined to be a sheepdog. Ingenious dialogue and perfect special effects, which earned her the only Oscar of the seven for which she was a candidate, for a commercial and original adaptation of the Dick King-Smith book. A fable full of humanity, ideal to see as a family.

20.25 / Movistar Classics

‘Annie Hall’

United States, 1977 (93 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts.

The best tradition of American comedy and the most accurate diagnosis of relationship problems are cited in this outstanding story in which the always brilliant Woody Allen abandoned his openly comic works to tell a simple love story, that of Alvy Singer, a appreciated writer of jokes and funny stories for comedic actors who perform interchangeably in nightclubs and television, and Annie Hal, a tractive girl who has achieved some success as a singer. Woody Allen’s most awarded film.

20.30 / Comedy Central

‘Eight Basque surnames’

Spain, 2014 (90 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Performers: Clara Lago, Dani Rovira, Karra Elejalde, Carmen Machi.

This comedy became the highest grossing Spanish film in history (after The impossible Y Eight Catalan surnames). With a cast as balanced as it is brilliant (spectacular as secondary Karra Elejalde and Carmen Machi) and a simple love story (that of a very Andalusian Andalusian and a very Basque Basque), Emilo Martínez-Lázaro (The other side of the bed) mounts a funny story that plays with great skill with the stereotypes of both autonomous communities.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Sevilla host Atlético de Madrid

From Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, broadcast of the match between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid, second against fourth in LaLiga. The Andalusians come from overcoming modest Andratx with many difficulties in the Copa del Rey, while the colchoneros lost last Sunday in the Madrid derby (2-0). Before (18.30), Barcelona receives Elche in their stadium with the need to win and show their improvement after the arrival of Xavi Hernández to his bench. In addition, two other matches will take place today, Rayo Vallecano-Alavés (14.00) and Real Sociedad-Villarreal (16.15).

21.30 / The 1

The silence of La Palma

This week, silence has taken over La Palma, a strange sensation after the continuous roar that for almost three months has come from the mouth or mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. A team of Weekly report that has accompanied the scientists of the National Geographic Institute to the vicinity of the craters. Technicians work cautiously. They think there may still be some solid material eruptions. If this were the case, only periodically, “it would be – they tell us – a good indicator.” With the cessation of volcanic activity, some of the displaced have been able to return to their homes, such as Montse and Manuel, who received the communication that it was safe to return home on their wedding anniversary. Others are less fortunate, like Mari Nieves Pérez Arma who saw how the lava buried her house in Todoque.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ with Josema Yuste

This Saturday, José Yélamo receives in the sixth night to Josema Yuste, who is on tour throughout Spain presenting his new play The Mystery of Ira Vamp. In addition, during the program they will talk about the Covid situation. With the incidence soared and Christmas just around the corner, they will give all the keys to how this Christmas is going to be, what limitations there will be and how to spend them safely.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘La Voz’ faces its final gala

If yesterday was Got talent who chose his winner, tonight it is the turn of The voice. Carlos Ángel Valdés (Team Fonsi), Julio Benavente and Karina Pasian (Team Sanz) and Inés Manzano (Team Alboran) are the four finalists of the program and they are the ones who will be played to become the winner. Antonio José, Pablo López, Niña Pastori and Pastora Soler have not wanted to miss tonight and will perform in this last gala. The coaches, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán, Malú and Luis Fonsi will also perform their own songs at this magical gala.

23.35 / TNT

‘In time’

United States, 2011 (109 minutes). Director: Andrew Niccol. Cast: Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy.

With an imaginative and interesting plot premise (a future society in which the aging gene has been canceled and time is used as a bargaining chip) is presented this entertaining science-fiction installment that, unfortunately, is gradually losing strength to move on terrain already seen a thousand times. Despite everything, it deserves a chance.

23.45 / The 2

The least sweet face of chocolate

The theme night is approaching, with the revival of ‘Cacao, the bitter sweet gold’, to the face less candy of chocolate. The chocolate market moves around 90,000 billion euros annually. In 2001 the industry pledged to end child labor in the cocoa fields. However, almost 20 years later, nothing has changed in the Ivory Coast. The first documentary of the night, The dark side of chocolate, travels to the protected forests of the Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, where children from neighboring Burkina Faso work for free. The second documentary, Will there be chocolate for everyone?, shows how the chocolate market runs the risk of collapsing at any moment.

23.45 / Neox

‘The army of darkness’

Army of darkness. United States 1993 (84 minutes). Director: Sam Raimi. Performers: Bruce Campbel Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert.

Something remains of the good results obtained by the first installment of the series that began with Possessedn infernal. The one that concerns us is the third, both chronologically and for its quality. Time travel, with clear references to Jason and the Argonauts, for a fantasy that lacks a few doses of imagination. It can be seen.

0.03 / # 0

‘The metal jacket’

Full Metal Jacket. United States, 1987 (111 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Cast: Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin, Lee Ermey.

Thirty years after the premiere of Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick redrew an antimilitarist speech with this strange and captivating vision of the Vietnam War. Perfectly directed and with actors embroidering their roles – huge Lee Ermey as an inhumane Marine sergeant – the director shot a controversial work that attracted both his fans and those who did not understand his cinema. Essential in the great history of cinema.

1.50 / Hollywood

‘Marnie the thief’

Marnie. United States, 1964 (124 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Performers: Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, Diane Baker.

Attractive performance by Hitchcock that revolves around a kleptomaniac who, due to her illness, constantly changes her identity, until an industrialist marries her. To give life to the beautiful girl, the teacher once again has Tippi Hedren, an actress who had already worked in Birds and with which he had countless problems during the filming of Marnie. The male role is played by a cash Sean Connery. Minor film within Hitchcock’s filmography, but with all the incentives of his cinema.

