What to expect from the company in 2022?

Whether you prefer your Marvel stories in comic book form or on the big screen, 2022 has a lot to offer superhero fans. The new year will bring with it several sequels to the MCU, a new wave of Disney + series, and a big anniversary for everyone’s favorite wall-crawler.

Let’s take a look at 2022 and take a look at all the great movies, series, and comics we’re likely to see in the next 12 months.

Spider-Man’s Big Anniversary

2022 marks a pretty big milestone for Marvel Comics. It’s been 60 years since Spider-Man first debuted in the pages of Amazing Fantasy # 15, and he’s barely aged a day. You can expect Marvel to do everything they can to celebrate Spidey’s birthday in 2022.

On the comics side, Marvel’s first order of business is wrapping up the story of Spider-Man Beyond in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. Beyond has seen Peter Parker clone Ben Reilly take up the mantle again, culminating in the debut of a new villain named Goblin Queen.

It’s probably safe to assume that Peter will be back in action by the time Beyond ends, just in time for Marvel to really highlight the 60th anniversary. That may mean relaunching the Amazing Spider-Man with a new # 1. But, at the very least, expect a new creative team and a fresh, accessible status quo for the old arachnid.

Let’s also not forget Spider-Man 2099, which celebrates its 30th anniversary and plays a major role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One. We have no doubt that Marvel will capitalize on that milestone as well.

We probably won’t see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man anywhere in 2022, but fans can look forward to two non-MCU Spider-Man movies this year. First, Jared Leto’s Morbius movie will finally hit theaters in January, introducing this vampire antihero to a much wider audience. Then in November we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One. This long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will usher in a new wave of animated antics from the multiverse.

Given that it was just announced in November 2021, we probably shouldn’t expect the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year to debut in 2022. The same goes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Playstation 5, which isn’t scheduled for release until 2023. But we hope to take a closer look at both projects throughout the year.

Major sequels to the MCU

Phase 4 of the MCU got off to a late start in 2021 thanks to the pandemic, and there’s no guarantee that we won’t see the MCU release schedule continue in 2022. But currently, Marvel fans have three main MCU sequels to look forward to. this year.

First up is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May. This film not only marks the return of Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to Marvel, but it also promises to delve even further into the concept of the multiverse. This time, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange experiences the true horrors that lurk in other dimensions. The film also picks up on the main loose ends of WandaVision, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch playing a key role. We can almost guarantee a large number of Marvel cameos in the process.

Then there’s Thor: Love and Thunder which puts Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back in the spotlight in July. Based heavily on writer Jason Aaron’s Thor comics, Love and Thunder sees Jane take the Mjolnir and features the terrifying villain played by Christian Bale, Gorr the God Butcher. But don’t worry, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is still an important character and will bring his new friends from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wraps up the MCU movie roster in November. This sequel is a giant question mark. We still don’t know how director Ryan Coogler will move forward after the death of star Chadwick Boseman, or if Letitia Wright’s Shuri will become the new face of the franchise. With production halted due to Wright’s injuries on set, we can’t even guarantee that the film will reach its release date in 2022. Whatever happens, we’re sure it will be worth the wait.

All eyes on the X-Men

Marvel dramatically revamped the entire X-Men comic lineup with 2019’s House of X and Powers of X. That ushered in a new era for mutants. For 2022, Marvel is suggesting the next phase of this epic story, something called Destiny of X.

Marvel has revealed the first details of Destiny of X. Expect another wave of new comics like X-Men Red, The Immortal X-Men, Knights of X and Legion of X, along with major status quo changes for current titles like Marauders and X-Force. This new status quo will be based on the consequences of books like Inferno, X Lives of Wolverine, and X Deaths of Wolverine. We’ll have to wait and see if Marvel is suggesting an even brighter future for mutants, or if the era of Krakoa will collapse.

Perhaps the biggest change in 2022 is that Inferno writer Jonathan Hickman will no longer be running the ship as Marvel’s official X Director. We will have to see how the franchise progresses without him.

It also remains to be seen where the X-Men will appear outside of Marvel comics in 2022. We’re still years away from the X-Men movies at Marvel Studios, but could we see some mutant characters start to appear in the MCU? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could offer our first glimpse of mutants in the MCU if some kind of multiverse situation opens up a world where mutants exist.

Don’t expect the X-Men ’97 animated series or Insomniac’s Wolverine video game to release in 2022, but we do hope to get a closer look at both projects throughout the year.

More Marvel on Disney Plus

Even if the Marvel Studios movie roster continues to suffer from the pandemic, fans can look forward to another busy year at Disney +.

We don’t have firm release dates for upcoming Marvel series, but we do know that Ms. Marvel will premiere sometime between July and September. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a certified Captain Marvel fangirl and up-and-coming superhero in her own right.

Fans can also look forward to She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, Secret Invasion, and Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, during the course of 2022. All three are currently filming o in post-production.

At this point, the Marvel 2022 roster is probably too crowded to look forward to second seasons of shows like Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but hopefully we should learn more about the future of those characters throughout the year.

New Iron Fist Revealed

As much as 2022 seems centered around core Marvel heroes like Spider-Man and the X-Men, it also promises to be a great year for Iron Fist. Not Danny Rand, but a new Iron Fist.

The new Iron Fist limited series launches in February. Writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG are introducing a new take on this nearly 50-year-old hero. The new Iron Fist replaces the powerless Danny Rand, but Marvel suggests his powers and origin story may not be what fans expect. This new hero is also of Asian descent, a move intended to address the persistent criticism surrounding Danny Rand’s role in the Marvel Universe.

This series will only run five issues, but it’s safe to assume that the new Iron Fist will appear in various places in 2022 and beyond. Fans are already predicting that this character will form the basis for the MCU’s Iron Fist, rather than Finn Jones reprising the role of Danny Rand. Hopefully this new hero will resonate as strongly as other recent shoots like Kamala Khan and Miles Morales.

What are you most excited to see from Marvel in 2022?