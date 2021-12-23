What if Spielberg doesn’t understand the 21st century? The three slips that have punctured the West Side Story bubble

The expectation was so great that the data has become news. The data refers to the box office figures of West Side Story: of the 31 million dollars that Disney expected to earn in the first week of its premiere in the United States, only 10.5 have arrived. How is it possible that the highest grossing director in history picks up a classic film that has 10 Oscars and does not even reach the approved one by the hair of the audience? Theories about the causes of such

cinematic slip They are multiple, among them the cursed influence of the omicron resurrection of the coronavirus, but other reasons no less important make us fear the worst. Has Steven Spielberg (age 75) lost his grip on what matters in the 21st century?

One of the problems of West Side Story is, in observation of some critics, in its cast. From minute zero (that is, 2018) it was found that the

age and height gap Between Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler it was gigantic: when filming began, he was 25 years old and she was only 17. This difference affects the intense sexualization of teenagers promoted by Hollywood, with films in which very young actresses, some with a physique Even as a child, they play characters that are the object of sexual interest by grown men. As if that were not enough, the on-screen chemistry between the two is scarce: although she is fantastic as María, Elgort does not manage to measure up as Tony.

How everything could get worse in West Side Story, it was. Shortly after filming ended, Ansel Elgort was

accused of sexual abuse by a 17-year-old fan and canceled on social media. The scandal was huge and Disney decided to delay the premiere of the film from December 2020 to Christmas 2021. The appearance of the coronavirus pandemic allowed this decision not to fall completely on the actor’s shoulders, but the controversy has not helped anything in the promotion. Elgort’s presence in interviews has been scarce and has been a real

reputational problem For journalists and media: Those who did not ask Ansel Elgort about the allegations of sexual abuse were disqualified for whitewashing the actor and being complacent with Disney.

Steven Spielberg did not know how to choose a good male lead for West Side Story, but he also failed to gauge the accumulated fatigue from the avalanche of remakes that we have seen in recent years. The nostalgia for the blockbuster has begun to lose its grace, especially if you add the laziness that a musical can bring to an audience addicted to hard action. We have seen

new versions from A star is born, Dirty Dancing, Mary Poppins, Ocean’s Eleven, Planet of the Apes, Ghostbusters or Beauty and the Beast, and we still have to see Indiana Jones, A very legal blonde, Top Gun or Death on the Nile. We pray, this is the truth, that Thelma and Louise are not resurrected. The difficulty that seems to exist in Hollywood to dedicate large budgets to new stories is very striking: either the old industry cannot understand the new forms or the talent has fled, en masse, to streaming platforms.

Politically correct only with the aesthetic



Global criticism signals a last misstep by Steven Spielberg, full of good intentions to overcome the criticism that West Side Story received at the time for its stereotypical representation of the Puerto Rican population. The director of Schindler’s List or The Color Purple had a great team of historians and consultants who helped him adapt a

script full of racism and clichés and, thanks to them, he no longer transfers the typical hypersexual and violent vision of the Latino male that the Sharks embody. Many symbols of Puerto Rico have also been taken care of, although it has been criticized as a counterpart that neither Zagler nor David Alvarez (the actor who plays his brother Bernardo) are Puerto Rican. The worst part, however, is that Spielberg has left West Side Story’s first and most violent premise intact: In its history, Sharks, Latinos, dark-skinned ones, continue to be the natural enemies of white lads. The aesthetic changes but

the background continues.

The code that pits brunettes against whites and the harsh reality of races on the streets of any city remains: while there is always someone willing to forgive the children of white families, Latinos and blacks go from the gang to jail . Spielberg justified the need for this remake today of the issues it raises: the relationship between racism, xenophobia, poverty and violence. He must have wondered if another white director was the right person to do it. Maybe a real remake, the one that gives us

a new vision of historyIt should have been shot by a Puerto Rican director. For a director who put himself in the shoes of the Sharks, not the Jets. In this version, could Maria forgive her boyfriend for the murder of her brother?