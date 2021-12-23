What cell phones will no longer have WhatsApp in 2022?

Millennium Digital

WhatsApp, an instant messaging application, continues to be one of the most used worldwide. For this reason, daily news comes out about the functions it offers. However, their updates also tend to affect. One of them is that in the next year the app will stop working on some cell phones. On which cell phones will WhatsApp stop working in 2022? Here we tell you so that you take it into account.

The instant messaging application, WhatsApp, will stop working on some cell phones, as reported by the official page of this app that belongs to META.

The new update that may affect several users in 2022 comes after WhatsApp left several smartphones without the app since November 2021. Therefore, so that you are not caught off guard, you must take this information into account.

Cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022 are those with Android 4.04 operating systems, as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or previous versions. As well as – it reads on WhatsApp – “the most outdated devices and software.”

These cell phones will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

According to various international media, these are the cell phones that will be left without WhatsApp:

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony: Xperia M.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo.

Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

Apple: iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, plus iPhone SE.

According to WhatsApp, before cell phones are no longer compatible with the operating system “You will receive a notification on WhatsApp and you will be reminded several times that you must update it.”

These cell phones will continue with WhatsApp in 2022

Currently, WhatsApp is compatible with these cell phones:

Phones with Android OS 4.1 and later versions

Phones with iOS 10 and later versions

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

