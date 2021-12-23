Wedding? Ben Affleck and JLo promise to be together “for life”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they have put aside secrecy to live your romance to the fullest.

And, after separating from A-Rod and after spending the first days of her relationship with Ben Affleck hiding from the paparazzi, The Bronx Diva has already been captured with the actor from ‘Batman‘on more than one occasion, living with their respective families and enjoying their courtship.

Wedding? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck promise each other love for “a lifetime”

In fact, everything seems to indicate that Bennifer You could pick up the commitment you left 17 years ago. Well, according to what was expressed by a source close to the couple to US Weekly, JLo and Affleck promised each other eternal love on one of their most recent dates.

“The last few months have been a real whirlwind. They are well aware that some cynics still see it as a huge wake-up call and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but that doesn’t faze them at all. They are fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.“continues the source.

“[Jennifer y Ben] they don’t think they’re rushing things. It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. In regards to both, They have been blessed to have found and discovered true love that most people can only dream of. There is not a single doubt in their minds that this is not going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve you positively this time.“, he finished.

Affleck could propose to JLo on July 24

These statements coincide with those previously made by another source close to the magazine ‘Closer‘, where it was revealed that, supposedly, The actor plans to propose to the singer on her birthday, that is, on July 24.

“Ben wants to give lasting love a chance and is planning a romantic marriage proposal for the singer’s 52nd birthday, July 24“, the source pointed out to the British portal.