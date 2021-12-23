WeCrashed, the series that unites Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Without a doubt that Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto they are two of the actors most recognized in recent years. Both have developed careers that have culminated in obtaining the Hollywood’s most coveted accolade: an Oscar.

Hathaway won his gold statuette after a masterful performance on the film Les Miserables (2009). For his part, Leto won the Academy Award after a chameleon performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013).

But what happens if we bring these two great artists together? That was precisely the question that was asked Apple tv who have just released the first photographs of a television project starring this explosive couple.

Is about WeCrashed a curious streaming platform original series which is sure to be one of the highlights of next year.

WeCrashed: the project that unites Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Entertainment Weekly magazine leaked the first images of WeCrashed. The photographs show the protagonists of the series hand in hand, walking around that would be one of the production sets.

The television show will tell the story of WeWork a technology start-up of great success and projection that from one day to the next faces great losses.

The plot is inspired by a surprisingly true story that Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello reflected in the podcast We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

The creators of the podcast, and now the series, revealed details of the show by noting that “We only spoke with Adam Neumann, his character. Jared does this complete transformation, with prosthetics and an Israeli accent. “

A television series that promises not only for its important cast, but also for the people who will be behind the cameras. This is because the directors of Crazy and stupid love, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will be in charge of the show.







