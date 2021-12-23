Video: youtuber climbed the antenna of the Latin American Tower; is already wanted in CDMX

The young man never encountered a guard or blockade in the accesses to the antenna (Photo: Instagram / @ selerdios)

Every day content creators seek greater feats to attract views, likes and subscribers on their pages or video channels, regardless of whether they put your life at risk or perform illegal actions in some cities.

This was the case of the youtuber identified as Selerdios P, who on December 12 published a footage of just over eight minutes in which he shows how climbed the antenna of the Latin American Tower, located in the Historic Center in Mexico City.

At the beginning of his video, the young man dedicated to urban exploration (Urbex) urges his barely 729 followers not to imitate the action he is about to take. He said: “I do not want you to repeat any of the behaviors you see in this video because it can be quite detrimental to your physical health, integrity and even your freedom.”

Later, he appears next to two men and a woman inside the viewpoint of the structure, which is more than 181 meters high. Not seeing any security elements in the place, they begin to scale a metal structure, only with a camera, to reach a spiral staircase attached to the tower’s antenna.

Just by leaning on some thin tubes, Selerdios P ​​reached the top of the metallic structure with a selfie stick to record the surroundings and show incredible images of Eje 1 Norte, the Palacio de Bellas Artes and other nearby buildings.

After a few minutes he decides to go down without any police or guard having detected him. Again at the beginning of the spiral staircases he meets his companions to end his adventure that represented a huge risk.

Despite its few subscribers and the little more than 8 thousand visits, the video went viral on social networks this Tuesday and reached the CDMX authorities, so the head of the Torre Latino service, Reynaldo Torres placeholder image, assured for the newspaper Excelsior who are already in search of this young man to answer for the activity you did.

“Apparently this man is not from here. That already has several days, it is not just today, it already has several days, so We are attentive to what happens both here and in the viewpoint so that what happened does not happen again”, He declared to the means of national circulation.

The young man only took his camera and a selfie stick to the top of the Latino Tower (Photo: Instagram / @ selerdios)

Reyes explained that it was the first time that someone carried out this action, so they decided to reinforce the surveillance in the Tower and the Lookout. “As it had never happened, now the security has been relaxed, but now with what happened we are already more attentive to all that”, He deepened.

He also noted that due to the position of the antenna, It is impossible to place a protective mesh to avoid this type of act, so they will try to prevent them with a greater security presence and with exhortations to the community.

Finally, he regretted that the youtuber made this climb, as he put his life at risk by not having any protection in the event of an accident. What’s more, He recalled that the antenna emits radiation by the radio frequencies of the stations that are in the place.

After his feat was discussed by users of social networks, from his Instagram account the youtuber shared the viralization of his videos and took the opportunity to announce that This Sunday he will premiere a video in which he will show his new climb, now on the World Trade Center (WTC) antenna, building that measures more than 200 meters.

