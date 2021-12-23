Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, were headlines with Chivas in a friendly

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga made headlines with Chivas in a friendly duel against Mineros de Zacatecas

MEXICO — Chivas He played his second pre-season friendly match, ahead of the Clausura 2022 tournament against Mineros de Zacatecas. In the collation, Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, virtual reinforcements of Blue Cross, appeared as headlines with the Flock.

Uriel Antuna may be living his last encounters with Chivas, as Cruz Azul would be his next destination. Imago 7

Unlike the first preseason match in Barra de Navidad, Antuna and Mayorga returned to the title, because they had brief activity against Colima.

ESPN Digital has revealed that Chivas Y Blue Cross prepare transfers: Uriel antuna for Roberto Alvarado, while Alejandro Mayorga would go out on loan for one year to La Maquina Cementera.

Like Antuna Y MayorgaAlvarado was active with Cruz Azul in the friendly duel that the celestial team held against Venados, last Monday.

Mayorga only participated in the first half of the match, while Antuna also saw activity in the first 45 minutes.

Precisely, Antuna generated a scoring opportunity and showed good speed on the field. In the end, the Flock beat Mineros 3-1.