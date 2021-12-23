Update to realme UI 3.0 for realme mobiles in Spain: models and dates

We already know when the realme phones will be updated to realme UI 3.0 in Spain. Here is the complete list.

Really has finally confirmed when will your phones be updated to realme UI 3.0, the latest version of its Android-based customization layer. The Chinese brand has shared its upgrade planning for Spain, which contains a total of 13 different models compatible with the update.

On top of that, the firm has shared some interesting facts about the future updates that will reach your devices, confirming, for example, that Starting in 2022, the “C” series models will run a “stock” Android version..

This is the planning of realme UI in 2022 for Spain

Based on planning, we see that the realme GT 5G It will be the first of realme phones to update to realme UI 3.0 in Spain. It will do in january 2022, unless plans change.

A few weeks later, in February, the realme GT NEO 2 Y realme 8 Pro. The other models will receive the update as the months go by, until it is finished in the month of August.

Thus, the full list of realme models with update to realme UI 3.0 confirmed is as follows:

realme GT 5G : January 2022

: January 2022 realme GT Neo 2 : February 2022

: February 2022 realme 8 Pro : February 2022

: February 2022 realme 7 Pro : March 2022

: March 2022 realme 8 : March 22

: March 22 realme GT Master Edition : March 2022

: March 2022 realme 8i : April 2022

: April 2022 realme 7 : April 2022

: April 2022 realme X50 Pro : April 2022

: April 2022 realme 8 5G : July 2022

: July 2022 realme Narzo 30 5G : July 2022

: July 2022 realme 7 5G July 2022

July 2022 realme X30 SuperZoom: August 2022

But that is not all. In a tweet posted on your official profile, the brand has confirmed that as of now, realme GT and GT Pro series models will receive three versions of realme UI different.

For their part, GT Neo and GT Master Edition will be updated to ** two different realme ui versions, just like the number series models – realme 9, realme 10, etc.

Lastly, the realme C series terminals will have a “stock” version of Android from 2022, probably with the aim of offering a simpler experience despite having a technical section not as advanced as that of the rest of the families.

Although the brand has not confirmed it, we deduce that All devices with confirmed realme UI 3.0 update will receive a version based on Android 12.

