Unexpected: Is Robert Downey Jr. Returning to Marvel?

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (56 years old) is one of the most beloved visible faces by Marvel fans and after having kicked off the Avengers saga and his retirement in 2019, there are those who claim that the return would be every time closer.

Although in 2019 Downey Jr. affirmed that the end of this stage had arrived, over time the rumors have increased and opened possibilities to renew projects between the firm and the actor.

One of these versions particularly points out what the return of Robert Downey Jr would be like to Marvel What Tony Stark. This version is based on the comics Ironheart, where a 15-year-old girl builds her own armor following in the footsteps of Hombre de Hierro and there Tony Stark appears to help her become a super heroine.

Apparently this version is the closest to the possible return of Tony Stark played by Robert Downey Jr to the saga.

The truth is Ironheart was confirmed by Disney in 2020 and it also transpired that Dominique thorne will be in charge of interpreting Riri Williams (the teenager who seeks to build the armor).

This production would reach fans through Disney + so many anticipate that Robert’s return is almost a fact.