UK: early evidence shows Ómicron generates up to 70% fewer hospitalizations

Ambulances are seen in front of St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Photo: Reuters)

The public health agency of the The UK reported Thursday that preliminary data suggests that people who contract the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospitalization. than those with the Delta strain.

The UK Health Security Agency’s findings add to the Emerging evidence that Ómicron produces milder disease than other variants, but it also spreads faster and evades vaccines better.

The agency said Thursday that based on cases in the UK, it is estimated that a person with omicron is 31% to 45% less likely to attend a hospital emergency department compared to delta, “And between 50 and 70% less likely to be hospitalized” in a hospital.

A vaccination center in London (Photo: EFE)



They warned, however, that the analysis is “preliminary and very uncertain” due to the small number of Omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most of them belonged to younger age groups. As of December 20, 132 people were admitted to UK hospitals with confirmed Omicron, of which 14 died, aged 52 to 96.

The agency’s investigation said the protection provided by a booster vaccine against symptomatic omicron infection appears to decrease after about 10 weeks, although protection against hospitalization and serious illness is likely to last longer.

The agency’s executive director, Jenny Harries, said the analysis “shows a An early and encouraging sign that people who contract the omicron variant may have a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those who contract other variants.

But he added that “the cases are currently very high in the UK, and even a relatively low proportion requiring hospitalization could result in a significant number of people who become seriously ill ”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS / Henry Nicholls / File Photo)

The analysis follows two studies from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, who found that Omicron patients were 20% to 68% less likely to require hospital treatment than those with delta.

Indeed, the country registered on Thursday about 120,000 more cases of covid-19, a record rising number of omicron infections that led to restrictions in some regions.

After having exceeded the 100,000 daily cases barrier on Wednesday (for the first time since the start of the pandemic), the United Kingdom registered 119,789 cases in 24 hours, an increase of 50% in the last seven days, and 147 deaths.

In this country, where the The pandemic caused 147,720 deaths, the government is betting on a vast campaign of vaccination with booster doses to return to the rhythm before omicron.

Record of infections in the United Kingdom (Photo: EFE)

The only restrictions that have been taken at the moment are the turn the mask inside, recommend the telework and enter the health passport for big events and discos.

I also know reduced the period of isolation of infected people from 10 to 7 days, on condition that they give negative after this period, because the rapid expansion of omicron is disrupting the operation of hospitals, transport companies, restaurants and theaters, among others.

(With information from AP and AFP)

Keep reading:

Johns Hopkins scientist Oscar Cingolani explained why Omicron cases are milder

The United States FDA Authorizes Merck’s COVID Pill

AstraZeneca announced that a third dose of its vaccine is effective against Omicron