Trump warns of possible “never-before-seen explosion” in cryptocurrency market

“I want the currency called the dollar, I don’t want any of those others,” said the former US president.

Former US President Donald Trump warned in an interview with Fox News on Monday that the cryptocurrency market is “very dangerous” and again positioned in favor of the US dollar.

Faced with the news that some local administrations, such as New York or Miami, plan to introduce the use of cryptocurrencies in their financial systems, the former president affirmed that they have never liked virtual currencies.

“I think the legal tender should be the dollar, therefore I am not a fan of that. [de criptomonedas]but they’re growing bigger and bigger and nobody cares to control it“said Trump.” I want the currency called the dollar, I don’t want any of those others. Someday an explosion never seen before can occur […] this is very dangerous, “he stressed.

The former US president has spoken out against cryptocurrencies repeatedly. Thus, in June, Trump launched new criticism of bitcoin calling it a “scam”, which had an impact on its value, which was depreciated by 1.3%. A few months later, the mogul assured investors that digital assets could be a “counterfeit”, and that a “potential disaster” awaited them.