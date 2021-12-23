Toño Rodríguez will be Querétaro’s new player

Antonio Rodriguez it is outside of Chivas. The goalkeeper was dismissed from the Guadalajara institution and will now be part of the ranks of White Roosters, as confirmed by both institutions in their respective social networks.

The goalkeeper saw his third stage in the Guadalajara after a series of errors that were costing him ownership and therefore the confidence of the technical and managerial bodies.

Rodriguez returned to the fold for the Opening 2019 after having very good performances with the ensemble of BUAP Wolves, the squad with which the relegation fought and was one of the most outstanding elements.

However, the 29-year-old goalkeeper made several mistakes, mainly during the stay of Victor Manuel Vucetich on the bench, causing the Flock stop adding important points, so he was relegated to the substitution.

With the departure of Tone, the Guadalajara he will stay with three goalkeepers to defend his frame where the owner will be Raúl Gudiño, who had a very good Opening 2021 during the 13 games that was the stellar. The other goalkeepers will be Miguel Jimenez and it will give continuity to Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel of Tapatio.

