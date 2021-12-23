Tom Holland Invites Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack On Set Of “Spider-Man”

Tom Holland kept his promise to invite a boy to the set of Spider-man.

Six-year-old Bridger Walker made headlines last year after she saved her sister from a dog attack.

The story, which was documented by Walker’s father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, who all sent messages of praise to the boy for his actions.

In response, Holland invited Walker to the set of the newly released Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Walker’s father has now shared images of the experience, confirming that Holland “kept” his promise.

In a photo gallery, Walker can be seen on set with Zendaya and Holland, who is dressed in full costume. In one video, Holland holds Walker as they swing together on cables.

“Remember when @ tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could visit the set of Spider-man? He did it! ” wrote.

“When we first got to the set, I was a little concerned that once the ‘curtain went up’ the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. But the opposite happened! “

Robert added that the cast and crew “made our children feel like stars” and noted that Holland and Zendaya spoke to the children with “grace and kindness.”

He went on to thank the actor’s younger brother, Harry Holland, and the film’s production assistant who served as the family’s guide on the tour.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is available in theaters.