Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg among centuries-old treasures and flying ships

MADRID, 23 Dec. (CulturaOcio) –

The new trailer for Uncharted, the long-awaited film adaptation of the legendary video game franchise that stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The film will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

In this exciting adventure the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home will accompany you Mark Wahlberg, who plays the experienced treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

The clip advances an epic story with Pirates ships, centuries-old lost treasures, remote places and above all, A lot of action Inspired by Naughty Dog video games.

Together with Holland and Wahlberg, they complete the main cast of the film directed by Ruben fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) the actresses Sophia ali Y Tati gabrielle and the spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

The official synopsis for Uncharted is as follows: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted features a young, cunning and charismatic, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous search for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ as they track down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s brother, long lost“.