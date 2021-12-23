Today’s Free Fire Codes December 23, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire returns like every day with its round of free reward codes. Today, 23from December from 2021, The popular battle royale allows its users to receive new cosmetics without having to go through the checkout. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today, December 23, 2021

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

exchange free rewards codes In Free Fire it requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must bear in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

To get started, click on to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Now, log in with Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huwaei, Apple or Twitter. Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. When the code you have selected has been confirmed, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutesDon’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin to not run out of them.

Source | PrepareExams