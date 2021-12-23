‘Tigres, bigger than Chivas’

Offensive midfielder Sebastián Córdova revealed the reason why he chose the UANL club over Guadalajara

MEXICO – The midfielder Sebastian Cordova revealed that he preferred to Tigers about Chivas because he considers that the feline club “is bigger”, has a better fans and Liguillas always fight, contrary to the case of the Rebaño, a team that he described as “a challenge” due to the performance they have shown in recent tournaments.

Sebastián Córdova along with his new partner, Florian Thauvin.

“There were two options and I said: ‘I want Tigres’, because the club is bigger (than Chivas), the fans are better and here they always fight Liguilla; reaching Chivas was a challenge to try to classify by how they have been in the last tournaments and here is to look for the championship, “he said in an interview for Televisa’s A Nivel de Cancha.



The exdorsal ’10’ of the America He pointed out that during 2022 he wants to be champion and thinks that Tigers It is a new opportunity to “do things right” and seek a title, a common goal he has with his new club.

“This year I want a championship and do things well, this opportunity (to sign with Tigres) was given; we hold hands, we connect and we are going to look for that,” he added.

Prior to the officialization of Sebastián Córdova with Tigers, the midfielder was in the orbit of Chivas, who negotiated with America a possible exchange for Uriel Antuna, but the rojiblanco did not accept a salary reduction to wear the cream-blue shirt, he was not convinced of moving to Mexico City and the protest on social networks under the label ‘#AntunaNoFirmes ‘was a factor in stopping barter.