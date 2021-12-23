This would be the release date of Deathloop on Xbox Series X

Deathloop It is undoubtedly one of the best games of 2021, something that not only earned it a fairly respectable score in the analysis we did for the web, but also several nominations for the Game Awards, including the game of the year.

Unfortunately, Xbox Series X users have not yet been able to get their hands on it due to the exclusivity of the Sony console, something that apparently has an expiration date, as we can see in the new promotional video published by one of the game accounts.

A new Deathloop ad would reveal its release date on Xbox Series X

And is that a new video shared in the Deathloop’s official Twitter account, It has a message at the beginning which not only shows us the date on which the exclusivity would end on the Sony console, but it will probably also be when it will be released on Xbox Series X.

* Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 09/14/22

The fact of using the plural could also mean that Deathloop could be released on Switch, something that although it would be quite good for fans of the big N, the truth is that due to the limitations of the console, this is very unlikely.