This Samsung Galaxy falls 210 euros and arrives with a gift valued at 149 euros

One of Samsung’s flagships drops its price along with a very special gift. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 210 euros discount thanks to one of the offers from El Corte Inglés. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

But that is not all, you take as a gift the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, one of the latest wireless headphones presented by the Korean firm. They are valued at 149 euros …

You have the opportunity to receive at home one of the most important high-end of this 2021. The Samsung smartphone comes with features at the height of the best and some companions to enjoy the best music.

Buy the Samsung beast at the best price

The Samsung smartphone comes with an exquisite construction that you can find in various colors. On its front, a panel 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Samsung is an expert with its panels and this S21 5G has one of the best screens of the year.

In its entrails is one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant, the Exynos 2100. We are talking about a powerful chip that will move the most demanding games and applications smoothly. You will not miss any speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer we find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung Exynos 2100

6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED Full HD + 120 Hz display

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

4,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charge

On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 5G

On the back of this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a total of 3 cameras: we find a 12 megapixel main sensor, a telephoto 64 megapixels and a wide angle 12 megapixels. In the small hole on its front, a 10 megapixel camera.

The Korean device also has a battery of 4,000 mAh Y 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Besides of NFC, with which you can pay easily and transfer files quickly, get to the last with 5G technology. If you are lucky enough to live in a compatible city, you will be able to enjoy maximum speed.

You take home one of the best Samsungs of the year. A high-end with a spectacular body and a top-quality screen. In addition, you accompany it completely free of charge with the wireless headphones of the Korean firm.

