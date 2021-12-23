This is what Warren Buffett, the most famous investor in the world, is giving for Christmas

Warren Buffett, is an investment myth and one of the richest men on the planet. REUTERS / Rick Wilking

Envelopes with cash, stocks, dresses, chocolate bonbons and witty personalized cards. Warren Buffett, the sixth richest man in the world, becomes a real Santa Claus when the holidays arrive.

The billionaire and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is known for his generosity with gifts. On occasion, he has gifted family and friends envelopes with up to $ 10,000 in hundred-dollar bills.

“When we got home we used it up right away,” said his ex-daughter-in-law, Mary Buffett, in a 2019 interview with ThinkAdvisor.

Mary was married to Warren’s son Peter from 1980 to 1993, and learned some of his best investment habits. “One Christmas there was an envelope with a letter from him. Instead of cash, he gave us shares, “he said.

They were shares in a company Warren had recently bought, a Coca-Cola trust. “He said we could trade them in or keep them,” but Mary decided the shares were worth a lot more than $ 10,000, so she kept them.

In effect, they increased in value, and Mary Buffett repeated the same “strategy” with future gifts from Warren.

“Every year when he gave us shares (including some of Wells Fargo, America’s third-largest bank by market capitalization), he just bought more because he knew they were going to go up,” he said.

You may also like:

“We had lunches and dinners, and everyone was talking about business. Investing was the only thing Warren was talking about! ” (Photo: Getty Images)

Warren liked to get all the industry titans together for Christmas. “We had lunches and dinners, and everyone was talking about business. Investing was the only thing Warren was talking about! “

“The first year, I realized that Warren was too rich and surely ‘did not want anything.’ I didn’t know what to get him, so I balanced our music company (which he ran with Peter) to show him that we were making good money, “added Mary.

Continue reading the story

Dresses and chocolates

The “oracle of Omaha” is also quite practical. In the 1960s she used to visit a clothing store in her hometown and there she would hand out a list of all the sizes of her sisters and other women in the family. Then an employee would help him choose the clothes and pack them.

Another gift he loves is See’s Candies, one of Berkshire’s “best investments,” according to Warren himself.

Buffett holds a box of See’s chocolates with peanuts, one of his favorites (Photo: REUTERS / Rick Wilking)

California-based See’s Candies is the investment guru’s “dream business”. Since he bought it in 1972, he has achieved exceptional returns: more than 8,000%.

Each year, he sends these boxes to dozens of family and friends, all with a personalized card.

In December of last year, Buffett sent a postcard showing his arm around a bust of Charli Munger, his right-hand man in business and who was unable to join him at the Berkshire annual meeting due to the pandemic.

The sweater she was wearing in the photo reads, “You can never have too much love or too much Christmas sauce … not too much Charlie.”

It may also interest you | VIDEO: 9 keys to strengthening your financial health