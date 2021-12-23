This is what Angelina Jolie currently looks like at 46

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, he has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

For her part, with 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” She has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner followers from all over the world on a daily basis who do not stop praising the talented artist. This time it was no exception as he recently caught everyone’s eye on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Eternals”.

Let’s remember that this 2021 did not start in the best way for the ex-wife of the American actor, Brad Pitt, since she was quite far from everyone and that worried her followers. Luckily this is behind us and as we mentioned in the previous paragraph the protagonists of this new film by Marvel they are going to the various presentations of it in various cities around the world. Due to this, there is a great expectation of what this new film will be, since so far it has very good reviews.

For his part since August of this year Angelina Jolie has an official account of Instagram where he shares various moments of his work and personal life. This time the ex-wife of Brad Pitt published a series of photos of her meeting with the authorities in Washington that showed how beautiful she looks today as well as how committed she is to her cause to help those who need it most.

“It is an honor to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas and all. survivors. We need reforms that include judicial training, trauma-informed court processes that minimize the risk of harm to children, provide technology programs to detect bruises on all skin tones, and create unbiased forensic evidence collection, and protections for the most vulnerable “. This was the message Jolie shared on her official camera account.