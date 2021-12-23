This is the romantic dates of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson so that Kanye West does not get sad

Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson They have done everything not to break Kanye West’s heart– Since their romance was revealed, the rapper has insisted that the socialite is still his wife and that he will try to get her back with him. However, Kim does not give in and already gave turn the page, giving love a second chance with the comedian from “Saturday night Live“; for this reason, both decided to continue a basic rule on his romantic dates to keep Kanye from getting sad. Can you imagine what they do and what they don’t? We tell you the details.

Now that a new relationship has started, Kim Kardashian wants the best for Kanye West and that contemplates the one who don’t hurt your feelings; because, The socialite follows a basic rule of thumb when dating Pete Davidson, in order that Kanye West don’t be sad to hear from the press of your outings.

The Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic dates are group dating, that is, they will not be seen alone in any place they go, be it a restaurant or home, as I reveal Page Six. This decision was made to prevent Kanye West from getting hurt., now that he insists on returning to the famous businesswoman.

“Group outings are to avoid Kanye’s feelings (..) Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister does. [Kourtney Kardashian] does with travis“Said the source, who also added that”Kim believes that hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. He wants to prevent Kanye from being hurt and devastated.”.

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old socialite and the 28-year-old comedian went to dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante on Staten Island and saw a movie at a local theater with Scott Disick.

The rapper has expressed his desire to be with his still wife, Kim Kardashian, despite the fact that she filed for divorce in February and recently submitted documentation to be declared legally single.