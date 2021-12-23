This is the official list of Motorola smartphones that will receive the update to Android 12 in Mexico

Motorola has shared the official list of your smartphones that will receive the update to Android 12. A total of 25 smartphones will give the update to the most recent version of Android, including several officially available in Mexico.

In a blog post Motorola shares the details of its update, currently in beta testing. According to Motorola, the official deployment of its Android 12 + My UX update will start in February 2022 and will come to the following smartphones:

razr 5G

razr 2020

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 5G UW

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola One 5G UW Ace

Moto g200 5G

Moto g71 5G

Motorcycle g51 5G

g51 5G Moto g41

Moto g31

Moto g100

Moto g60s

Moto g60

Moto g50 / moto g50 5G

Moto g40 Fusion

Moto g30

Moto g Power (2022)

Moto g pure

Moto g Stylus 5G

Smartphones Business Edition

Moto g pro

In total there are 25 Motorola smartphones that will receive the update to Android 12, plus five Business Edition smartphones. From those, 11 smartphones are officially available in Mexico (marked in bold on the list).

Android 12 + My UX, this is the Motorola layer

In addition to the list of your devices that will receive the updateMotorola shares the details of what’s new in its Android 12 + My UX layer, which combines the purity of Android with its own experiences and customization capabilities introduced last year.

Motorola takes all the goodness of Android 12, such as Material You and improved privacy management, and combines it with the customization of font, colors, sizes and shapes of My UX.





Enhanced accessibility features are also included, such as magnifying certain areas of the screen, extra screen dimming, bold text, and grayscale throughout content.

Along with all these new features, Motorola also promises updates with new My UX, new camera features, and new Ready For software experiences coming in 2022.