This is how the new screen for WhatsApp calls that the platform is already developing for iOS and Android looks like

WhatsApp is back in the news. If we have already seen how to better manage groups or how to control who “spies” on us, now the reason is a new interface in which they are working. A new design that benefits the call screen within the app

A change in the lines that should reach both Android and iOS, although for now only screenshots of this latest operating system are available. A change in addition to the redesign of the contact information page or changes to the voice recorder that we saw recently.

A more current design

With information from WABetaInfo, we have learned that WhatsApp is working on a change in the design of the application’s call screen. There are no new features and all controls are still present, but yes it achieves a more modern look by dividing the screen into a kind of modules.

The background is now black, instead of the blue-gray it now offers. In the central area a gray box with rounded corners appears with the name and number of the contact in deep green and the profile photo in a circle. At the bottom and in a tab, the four shortcuts to the speaker, video call, mute and hang up the call continue to appear.

For now only screenshots of this new design have been leaked for the iOS version, but from WABetaInfo it states that WhatsApp is also working on a similar renovation for Android.

This new design is still in development, which means that almost certainly it will still take us to see it reflected in the versions of WhatsApp that we can download from the application stores for iOS and Android.

Via | WABetaInfo