This is how Pelayo molds the closet of the celebs

Although for some Pelayo Diaz He is one more character in the universe of the pink press, as it is undeniable that he is part of the list of characters that appear in gossip magazines, having transferred his digital fame to the pages of these publications, his career has always been closely linked to the world of Fashion. Made headlines when Rihanna She asked him to design for her an organza dress and safety pins that she used in one of her video clips, and although the truth is that it has been her personal style that has made her known on the networks and in the world of trends (in October last year, the digital version of ‘Vogue’ America published an article about him called ‘Who is the stylish man who has dominated the front row during fashion week?’), his contacts within the industry, his friendship with the great creative directors of the best firms and his personal taste have made him the ally of some celebs to elevate their looks. Some of the most stylish celebrities in our country trust the Asturian when betting on their designs or by turning to their experience as a stylist.

Paula Echevarría She poses on her social networks clad in a wonderful two-tone American jacket from Pelayo’s capsule collection with The Extreme Collection, a brand with which she collaborates for the second time and for which Paula herself has already designed. The white and black double-breasted blazer Diana model that she wears, made with European crepe and fitted at the waist, has a matching satin trim and is a limited edition ‘made in Spain’ that the actress has fallen in love with, ⁣ He wears with waxed pants and ankle boots with a ‘navy’ aesthetic. The friend of the stylist and designer always trusts Pelayo’s collaborations, because in her networks we have also seen her wear original pants from the collaboration of Pelayo for Shaheko.

Jackets Pelayo Díaz for The Extreme Collection They are so magnetic that Belén Esteban and Sarah Ferguson have the same model from their collection, an ‘army’ aesthetic design capable of uniting such different women. But Pelayo not only triumphs in the field of design, but also makes her know-how in matters of style available to her more chic friends.

He was responsible for orchestrating the look with which Mónica Cruz dazzled at the Venice Film Festival, where she wore an incredible asymmetrical dress with applications of Giambattista Valli, which she paired with Bvlgari jewelry. In events as important as the Goya Awards, her friend Hiba abouk He was also betting on Pelayo’s experience to create the look with which he walked the red carpet.

The actress wore a pink Giambattista Valli dress, which she accessorized with aquazzura shoes and jewelry from Messika.

Hiba has trusted him on more than one occasion, and thanks to Pelayo’s transgressive vision, he has worn looks far removed from his usual aesthetic, such as this ‘Atlheisure glam’ design made up of Nike garments and Carolina Herrera high-heeled sandals.