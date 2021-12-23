This is ‘How I Met Your Father’, the series derived from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ that arrives in January

After a decade of wandering and cast and crew changes, How I Met Your Father, The spin-off proposal of the cult hit How i met your mother, has finally reached our screens. We eagerly and apprehensively await the outcome. To increase the hype, Hulu, which will broadcast the comedy in the United States, has just released a trailer for HYMYF, after revealing the first images.

The trailer has the same friend-and-joke bar vibe as How i met your motherAlthough the jokes seem a bit more forced and less inventive than in the original series. It’s hard to argue with the reboot of the series created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays.

But a minute-and-a-half trailer is not enough to form an opinion, so let’s give this new group of sympathetic friends a chance, including Sophie, the 2022 equivalent of Ted Mosby, played by the bubbly Hilary Duff, and by Kim Cattrall in the future, who is the narrator of this story, as was Bob Saget in the original.

In her complicated search for love amid the dating app boom, where people try on and get rid of each other faster than they can find a partner, our great romantic despairs. Fortunately, she can count on the support of her friends, who are probably just as lost as she is.

This first trailer also introduces us to Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma). Who is Barney, who is Lilly? We’ll let you try to find out. The idea here is also to offer new characters, more in line with the society of the 2020s, so you will not necessarily find a perfect match with the old protagonists.