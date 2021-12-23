This actor will play Willy Wonka Goodbye Johnny Depp!

After Tom Holland was one of the candidates, Warner Bros. confirmed who will play the ‘King of Sweets’, Willy Wonka, in the next film based on the character.

Deadline, a medium specialized in Hollywood, informed the choice of the protagonist of the new film based on Willy Wonka, which will follow the initial years of the character’s history. In addition, it will be seen how he reached the top of the empire of sweets and built the mythical factory

Thus, after being iconically personified by Gene Wilder (1975) and Johnny depp (2005), the eccentric businessman became one of the legends of popular culture. This is why assuming this role would represent a challenge for anyone. So it certainly will be for Timothée Chalamet. The young artist was chosen by the studio.

At just 25 years old, the New Yorker will step into Wonka’s shoes. The interpreter has been part of large projects on the big screen. The French-American was in the distributions of tapes such as: Interstellar, The king (interpreted to Henry V) Y Dune. The latter will launch soon.

For his part, Chalamet obtained a nomination for Oscar award to Best Actor for your participation in Call me by your name.

Collider He had commented months ago that the decision of the board of directors on the actor who would take the position was between him and Tom holland. Finally, the first was the beneficiary of the election.

On the other hand, it was learned that the young man will have a large number of singing and dancing scenes during the staging.

Not much is known about said delivery yet, but it was announced that Paul king, who was in charge of Paddington, will be the director of production. Likewise, it will have Simon Farnaby as a screenwriter. David heyman, who developed Harry Potter, will appear again as producer for this title.