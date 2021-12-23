They discover the fossil of a millipede the size of a car that lived 326 million years ago

At almost three meters long and 50 kilos in weight, a giant millipede that devoured insects and amphibians inhabited what is now England.

More than 280 million years ago, the forests of the United Kingdom had a tropical climate inhabited by the largest invertebrate ever known: the giant millipede (Arthropleura), a species that reached almost three meters in length and up to 50 kilograms in weight.

Until recently, only the remains of two individuals of giant millipedes. However, a Cambridge University team led by Dr Neil Davies from the Department of Earth Science discovered the third and largest fossil ofArthropleura on the beach in Northumberland, north of England.

The details of the discovery that occurred in 2018 were presented this month in Journal of Geological Society And according to Davies himself, it was a complete coincidence: the specimen was found in a piece of sandstone rock that opened after impact with the ground and exposed the fossil. Davies describes that it was one of his former PhD students who discovered it while passing by.

“Finding giant millipede fossils is very rare, because once their bodies die they tend to disarticulate and the fossil is likely to be a molted shell that the animal shed as it grew. We have not yet found a fossilized head, so it is difficult to know everything about them, “explains Dr. Neil Davies in a statement.

326 million years ago, in the Carboniferous, the beaches of northern England were very different from today: at that time, the territory that is now the United Kingdom was part of the supercontinent Pangea Y it was near the equator. Instead of the humid and cold environment of the present, the beaches of Northumberland had a tropical climate, with streams and rivers with moss and vegetation around it. This ecosystem was conducive to Arthropleura, a species that preferred the open forests near the coasts.

Although not much is known about its ecology, scientists say that the giant millipede It fed on other invertebrates and even small amphibians. At 50 centimeters wide, the most widely accepted hypothesis among paleontologists is that Arthropleura they reached such dimensions thanks to the peak of oxygen that the terrestrial atmosphere experienced during the end of the Carboniferous and the Permian; however, it is likely that some as yet undiscovered factors played in favor of the emergence of huge invertebrates.

