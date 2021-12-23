They develop a display prototype that recreates food flavors and can be licked

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something similar to eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even when they are at home,” said the creator.

A Japanese professor has developed a screen prototype that simulates food flavors and can be licked, according to Reuters.

The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), has 10 cans whose flavorings are released to create the flavor of a particular food. The sample then comes out on a hygienic plastic sheet placed on the same screen so that the person can test it.

According to a professor at Meiji University (Tokyo, Japan), Homei Miyashita, this type of technology could improve the way in which people connect and interact with the outside world in the time of the coronavirus.

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something similar to eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even at home,” said the creator, adding that a commercial version of the device would cost about $ 875.

At a TTTV demo, a student told the screen that she wanted to taste sweet chocolate. After a few tries, an automated voice repeated the command and jets of flavor sprayed a sample onto a plastic sheet. “It’s like milk chocolate,” Meiji Yuki Hou confirmed.