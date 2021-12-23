They denounce the first case of harassment in the metaverse of Zuckerberg

If something was very clear to us this year, it is that the future seems to be in the virtual world. Many companies are betting on technological projects that even in our wildest dreams, we imagined that we would live to see it come true. Such is the case of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta –Knowled by all as Facebook–, which A few weeks ago they presented us with their proposal to enter the much-mentioned metaverse.

As you will remember, it was last October 28 when Zuckerberg (taking advantage of your company’s name change) confirmed and showed the images of what would be his next step within the new technologies, with a huge digital universe in which we can all be part and even connect through avatars with other people on the planet (HERE we explain this matter better). Without a doubt, this was quite an interesting move that surprised the industry.

The first case of sexual harassment arose within the metaverse of Mark Zuckerberg

The first project in the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg and Meta introduced was Horizon worlds, a chat room where participants have a caricature appearance and in which they can give their avatar the physical appearance they want. This wonder is currently available in the United States and Canada from December 9 and so far, things have been relatively good. But as we already know, nothing is perfect.

We say it because a few days ago, a user reported that she suffered sexual harassment within this virtual platform. According to different sources, it all happened on November 26 when a woman declared that their avatar was touched in an improper and non-consensual way by another user: “Not only did they grope me at night, but there were other people who supported this behavior that made me feel isolated.”

What does Meta say about it?

In this regard, Meta has not offered any solution but, in an interview with The Verge, the mere Horizon Worlds grouper in Meta, Vivek Sharma, called the event “really unfortunate”But he also took the opportunity to remind users that he has a tool called “safe space” to prevent others from getting too close, which the woman who showed her discontent allegedly did not use.

Said function they mention includes a button to report misconduct that when tapped, sends a short clip from the stakeholder’s perspective to a company supervisor. After this, the person in charge will evaluate the situation and determine if any of the rules of the platform or any type of abuse has been breached; It should be noted that these kinds of attitudes are strictly prohibited.

Of course this incident is not a good thing for the metaverse created by Mark ZuckerbergSince they already had fights on all sides for privacy on Facebook, now these accusations are added within their new virtual universe. It remains to be seen how this case progresses, but without a doubt, it sets a precedent for the way Meta will react when it comes to dealing with situations as delicate as this one.